New Delhi: Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday lambasted at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for their anti-CAA stance.

“What Mughals and Britishers could not do, that Rahul Gandhi, Congress, tukde-tukde gang and Owaisi want to do. They want to divide India. They want a civil war in India,” stated Giriraj Singh, as quoted by news agency ANI.