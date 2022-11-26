BJP’s Gujarat Manifesto Out: 20 Lakh Jobs, World Class Sports Amenities, $1 Trillion Economy And More…

BJP on Saturday released its manifesto for upcoming Gujarat polls.

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: The BJP on Saturday released its manifesto for the upcoming polls in Gujarat. The manifesto was released by BJP President JP Nadda in Gandhinagar. The BJP this time has promised 20 lakh jobs, revamping government schools and also making Gujarat a trillion-dollar economy.

The BJP President also made a special pitch for enhancing sports amenities in the state keeping in mind the 2036 Olympics. Nadda said, “The party will launch ‘Gujarat Olympics Mission’ and create world-class sports infrastructure with an aim to host the 2036 Olympics Games.

BJP President JP Nadda Releases Manifesto For Gujarat Polls

#GujaratElections2022 | Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, BJP national president JP Nadda and state party president CR Paatil release BJP’s manifesto for Gujarat Assembly polls. pic.twitter.com/e8xI0HuG4I — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2022

Here are the key points from BJP’s manifesto for upcoming polls in Gujarat:

Free-of-cost education to all girls in Gujarat from KG to PG. Action against those who damage public property. Promises 20 lakh jobs Making Gujarat a trillion-dollar economy. Launching ‘Gujarat Olympics Mission’ to create world-class sports infrastructure with an aim to host the 2036 Olympics Games.