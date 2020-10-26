Jammu: The BJP celebrated the Accession Day on Monday across Jammu and Kashmir in a grand and spectacular way, as announced by the party’s J&K president Ravinder Raina last Wednesday (October 21). Also Read - BJP Workers Detained For Trying to Hoist National Flag at Lal Chowk, PDP Office in Srinagar | Watch Video

Raina along with other senior leaders paid tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh at the park named before the late king, in Jammu.

Accession Day marks the signing of the Instrument of Accession by the last Dogra ruler of J&K Maharaja Hari Singh with the Governor-General of India, Lord Mountbatten on October 26, 1947 to join the then Dominion of India.