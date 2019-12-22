New Delhi: BJP’s acting president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to speak at least ten lines on the new Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and pick up two lines from the provision that are against the national interest.

“I want to ask Rahul Gandhi to speak 10 lines on provisions of Citizenship Amendment Act and two lines on the provision that hurts the nation. It is unfortunate that people who have come forward to lead the country have not tried to understand basic things,” stated JP Nadda while addressing a ‘BJP thanksgiving’ programme in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore over the enactment of the CAA.

In a video tweeted by news agency ANI on Sunday, JP Nadda can be seen asking the Congress leader to first understand the provisions of the CAA. Nadda said that he only wanted Rahul Gandhi to speak ten lines on the CAA provisions, which is being opposed by the Congress party, according to news agency PTI.

#WATCH JP Nadda, BJP: I want to ask Rahul Gandhi to speak 10 lines on provisions of #CitizenshipAmendmentAct & 2 lines on the provision that hurts the nation. It is unfortunate that people who have come forward to lead the country have not tried to understand basic things. pic.twitter.com/ReHEt1qpui — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019

As per the newly enacted Citizenship law, non-muslim minority communities including the Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who are facing religious persecution from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and who have come to India till December 31, 2014 will not be treated as illegal immigrants, and be given Indian citizenship.

Nadda also said that Gandhi has not made even a single statement condemning vandalism during anti-CAA demonstrations. “Public property has been damaged in the country on a large scale during the violent protests in the last one week. But, has Rahul made any statement condemning this loss?” he asked.

Acknowledging a “conflict of of ideologies” between the Congress and the BJP, Nadda said Gandhi’s outlook might be different from the BJP due to his “limited intellect”. “But to what extent is it appropriate that you (Rahul) do not speak out a single word on ongoing violence?” Nadda asked.

Meanwhile, Nadda accused the Congress of “provoking” a particular section of the society by “misleading” them on the CAA. “Congress is doing politics on the violence by placing a vote bank above the country,” he alleged.

Continuing his diatribe against Gandhi, Nadda said the Congress leader obviously didn’t feel any pain about the “barbaric massacre” that had taken place during Partition of India in 1947.

“Rahul should answer whether he has read the history of India’s Partition? His statements certainly do not show any feeling of pain about that era which witnessed a barbaric massacre of people. Lakhs of people had to leave their motherland suddenly to save their lives,” the BJP leader said.

Nadda also claimed that the country’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and later Manmohan Singh, who was the PM during the previous UPA government, had publicly supported the idea to grant Indian citizenship to the people coming from Pakistan due to religious persecution.

Keeping in mind that the “thanksgiving” event was being attended by Hindu and Sikh refugees from neighbouring countries, Mr. Nadda said, “In his political life, did Rahul ever try to meet the refugees who came to India after being persecuted in Pakistan and Bangladesh on the basis of their religions?”

Nadda said the Congress only divided the country on the basis of religion.

“We have always protected minorities in India, but will any Congress leader answer why (the number of) religious minorities in Pakistan and Bangladesh continued to decline after India’s Partition?”, he asked.

He accused the previous Congress governments of delaying justice to the refugees who came and settled down in India from Pakistan’s Sindh province due to religious persecution.

“The strong will of the Narendra Modi government has led to enacting a new citizenship law. PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah clearly stated that not a single legitimate citizen of Muslim community will lose his Indian citizenship (due to the new law),” he said.

(With agency inputs)