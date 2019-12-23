New Delhi: BJP’s national working president J P Nadda on Monday kicked off a massive rally from Hind cinema in central Kolkata in support of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act. He was accompanied by senior BJP leaders, including West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

The pro-CAA march will culminate at Shyambazar of West Bengal, stated a report. Addressing a huge crowd during the rally, Nadda, as quoted by news agency ANI, said, “Huge crowd here shows people are in support of Citizenship Act. West Bengal CM is just doing vote-bank politics by opposing the Act. She should see huge support for Act and understand that people have rejected vote-bank politics.”

#WATCH BJP Working President JP Nadda at a rally in Kolkata: Huge crowd here shows ppl are in support of #CitizenshipAct. West Bengal CM is just doing vote-bank politics by opposing the Act. She should see huge support for Act&understand that ppl have rejected vote-bank politics. pic.twitter.com/6vYv5mtPt8 — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2019

The issue of CAA has been a major flashpoint in Bengal politics, with chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee declaring that it will not be implemented in the state. The state had witnessed violent protests and arson against the CAA and the proposed nationwide implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) during December 13-17.

(With agency inputs)