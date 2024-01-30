BJP’s Manoj Sonkar Wins Chandigarh Mayor Polls, Beats INDIA Bloc In 1st Battle After Nitish Kumar’s Exit

Chandigarh Mayor Polls 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won the Chandigarh mayor elections on Tuesday. BJP candidate Manoj Sonkar won the post of mayor by defeating AAP’s Kuldeep Kumar. BJP won the polls with 16 votes to its mayor candidate Manoj Sonkar. The Congress mayor candidate got 12 votes. 8 votes were declared invalid.

#WATCH | BJP wins Chandigarh mayoral elections with 16 votes to its mayor candidate Manoj Sonkar. The Congress & AAP mayor candidate Kuldeep Singh got 12 votes. 8 votes were declared invalid. pic.twitter.com/vjQYcObylT — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2024

Originally scheduled for January 18, the polls were earlier deferred moments before councillors were about to cast their votes, owing to poor health of presiding officer Anil Masih. This triggered a protest by the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress members who accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of orchestrating the turn of events.

