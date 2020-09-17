New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated 70th birthday on Thursday, there has been an elaborate week-long initiative during which right from the BJP’s top leaders to an ordinary cadre in a gram panchayat, all have been engaged in what the saffron party calls ‘Seva Saptah’. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Congress Workers Fry 'Pakoras' in Protest Over Rising Unemployment on PM Modi's 70th Birthday

Addressing a function on the occasion, the party’s national President Jagat Prakash Nadda said, “The best way to celebrate Modi ji’s birthday is to serve those who are poor, deprived and exploited. As we are celebrating the ‘Sewa Saptah’, many ‘Sewa’ works are being undertaken throughout the country.” Also Read - Narendra Modi 70th Birthday LIVE Updates: 'Seva Saptah' Observed, Wishes Pour in From Across Political Spectrum

“Politics and fighting elections are work of political parties. However, Modiji not only changed the culture of India but also of the party. Today, we are not only doing politics but also undertaking ‘sewa’ works,” Nadda further said.

Earlier in the day, he took to Twitter to extend his wishes to the Prime Minister and later released a book “Lord of the Records” at BJP headquarters in Delhi, on PM Modi’s birthday.

अपने परिश्रम और प्रत्येक व्यक्ति के निर्माण के दृढ़ संकल्प से करोड़ों देशवासियों के दिलों में जगह बनाने वाले आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के जन्मदिवस के शुभ अवसर पर 'Lord Of The Records' पुस्तिका का वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से विमोचन किया। pic.twitter.com/RKaCyJbtlK — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 17, 2020

Given that PM Modi turned 70 on Thursday, the number 70 has assumed significance. On Tuesday, BJP President JP Nadda inaugurated an exhibition on Modi showcasing his 70 avatars — ‘Book worm’ to ‘wanderer’.

With Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar by his side, Nadda said, “Since it is the 70th birthday of PM Modi, our state exhibitions are being told to have 70 slides, blood donations to take place in at least 70 places in the district and cleanliness drives to take place in at least 70 residential areas in each district.”