BJP's Nayab Singh Saini To Be New Haryana Chief Minister: Reports

Hours after Manohar Lal Khattar resigned as Haryana Chief Minister, BJP state president Nayab Singh Saini was declared the new chief minister on Tuesday. The Kurukshetra MP, who hails from the OBC community, was appointed as the state president of Haryana BJP in October last year.

Saini’s journey within the BJP began in 1996, when he started within the Haryana BJP’s organisational framework, working alongside the sate general secretary until 2000. Progressing through the ranks, he assumed the role of district general secretary of the BJP Youth Wing in Ambala in 2002, followed by his appointment as the district president in Ambala in 2005.

