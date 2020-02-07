New Delhi: A day after Officer of Special Duty (OSD) to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia GK Madhav was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection to an alleged Rs 2 lakh bribery case, BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Friday, suitably, drew a link between that and Shaheen Bagh protests in Delhi against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

“OSD to naam ka hai (OSD is just for the name)… This money goes into our Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s pocket, who spends it on biryani for people at Shaheen Bagh,” claimed Verma, as quoted by news agency ANI.

However, Sisodia was prompt to respond to the BJP MP’s comment by immediately sending him a legal notice. Verma was earlier banned for a day by the Election Commission after he called Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a “terrorist”.

The BJP MP is also the second saffron leader to make the ‘biryani‘ remark. It was first used by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during an election rally in Delhi’s Badarpur constituency. The EC had sent Adityanath a notice for the same.

GK Madhav was arrested for his involvement in a late-night operation allegedly receiving bribe through middleman Dheeraj Gupta, nabbed on February 5, from transporters on his behalf.

Following his arrest, the Delhi deputy said he had no issues with the timing of the arrest and that the officer should be punished severely. “I have come to know that the CBI has arrested a GST inspector taking bribe. This officer was also posted in my office as OSD. The CBI should immediately punish him severely. I have got many such corrupt officials caught in the last 5 years,” Sisodia had said in a tweet in Hindi.

Earlier today, the CBI launched several more raids, and carried out a search operation at the premises of another IAS officer Udit Prakash Rai, along with offices of certain other government officials including GST officers and Wazirabad residence of a private person, Dheeraj Gupta.

The CBI probes come at a time when the crucial Delhi Assembly elections are around the corner and the AAP is hoping to retain power in the national capital.