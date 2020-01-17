New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday said that it will elect its new President on January 21. Releasing a communique, BJP’s national election returning officer Radha Mohan Singh informed that the nominations for the post of BJP President will be done on January 20 and if an election is necessary, then the casting of ballots will take place on January 21, between 10 AM to 2 PM.

Meanwhile, the election of a new president will bring to end incumbent Amit Shah’s tenure of over five and a half years during which the saffron party expanded its footprints across the country like never before.

“On January 20, the nomination process will begin at 10 AM and will go on till 12.30 PM. For the next hour, the filed nomination papers will be examined and another one hour till 2.30 PM will be provided to withdraw nominations, if any candidate wishes to”, the communique read.

Reports have claimed that JP Nadda, BJP’s current working President will succeed Amit Shah as party next chief. Speaking to news agency PTI, party sources have said that Nadda, who has decades of organisational experience is likely to be elected unopposed, and if that happens, the result will be out on January 20.

Besides the party source, the wording of the communique, released by Singh, also hinted at Nadda being elected unopposed as the BJP national president.

Take a look at the official notification here:

In July 2019, Nadda was appointed as the party’s working president in an indication that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted him to take over the party’s helm from Shah. The Himachal Pradesh leader also enjoys backing from the RSS, the Hindutva mentor of the BJP.