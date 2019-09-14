New Delhi: To celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s birthday, the BJP will observe ‘Seva Saptah‘ from today for a week. A number of social initiatives will be undertaken by the party across the nation during this time, party sources said.

The week-long celebration will be kicked-off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP working President JP Nadda at AIIMS today.

“If there is anybody who can solve the problems faced by the poor people in the country, it is Narendra Modi. Therefore, on September 17, which is Narendra Modi’s birthday, BJP has decided to celebrate Sept 14-20 as ‘Seva Saptah’,” Arun Singh, BJP national general secretary, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“On September 14 at 8 am, Amit Shah will start the programme from AIIMS, along with BJP working President JP Nadda. Shah will distribute fruits, meet the patients in the general ward of the hospital and also oversee the cleaning and sanitation work there,” he added.

The BJP general secretary said that a number of programmes such as exhibitions showcasing the social work done by Prime Minister Modi will also be organised in every district by BJP workers, and party workers will hold other programmes across the nation to help people as well.

“During ‘Seva Saptah’, blood donation camps, health check-up camps, eye check-up, and operation camps will be organised by the party workers for the needy across the nation,” he said, adding, “They will also take an oath to completely stop the use of single-use plastics, participate in cleanliness drives and will also make attempts for water conservation during the period.”