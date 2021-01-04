New Delhi: Despite being denied permission by police, BJP’s new Kolkata zone observer and former city mayor Sovan Chatterjee has decided to lead a roadshow in Kolkata on Monday. The announcement of the road show was made by the West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh. Also Read - BJP Suffers Losses in Haryana Mayoral Elections Amid Farmers Protest

Ghosh said the "peaceful rally" will be taken out along the scheduled route from Kidderpore to the BJP"s state headquarters in central Kolkata.

"From our past experiences, we know that the police withholds permission for BJP programmes. This is a peaceful rally to welcome Sovan da to his new post. We will take out the rally despite the police not giving permission for it," said Ghosh.

As police cited the possibility of a traffic jam if the rally is taken out on the first working day of the week, BJP leaders held a meeting at Chatterjee’s residence on Sunday evening and decided to go ahead with the scheduled programme, party sources said.

Chatterjee’s friend Baisakhi Banerjee will also be a part of the roadshow as a BJP leader, they said.

If the roadshow is blocked by the police, the participants may head towards Kalighat en route to the BJP state office, the sources said.

