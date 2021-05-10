Guwahati: Considered as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) main troubleshooter and the most powerful politician in the entire northeastern region, 52-year-old Himanta Biswa Sarma, is all set to finally fulfill his long cherished dream when he takes oath as the 15th Chief Minister of the state on Monday. Sarma will be administered the oath of office by Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Monday at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra at 12 noon, however, the names or the number of ministers to be sworn in along with him is yet to be announced. Also Read - Mothers' Day Special: After Couple Tests Covid Positive, Delhi Cop Comes to Rescue of Their 6-Month-Old

According to the Raj Bhavan officials, Union Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar, outgoing Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and a host of central and state leaders, dignitaries and top officials would attend the swearing-in-ceremony. The senior BJP leader whose target has always been the top most executive post in the state of Assam was unanimously elected leader of both the BJP Legislature Party and the NDA Legislature Party earlier on Sunday. Also Read - Thai Woman Dies of Covid in Lucknow, Police Live-stream Funeral For Kin as SP, BJP Spar

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has returned to power in Assam for a second consecutive term after winning the recently held three-phase elections to the 126-member state Assembly. Sarma was elected to the assembly from the Jalukbari assembly constituency for the fifth consecutive term. Also Read - Jailed SP Leader Azam Khan, Son Shifted to Lucknow's Medanta Hospital from Sitapur Jail For COVID Treatment

Sarma, who quit Congress in September 2015 after holding the ministerial posts in Chief Minister Tarun Gagoi led governments (2001-2016), was instrumental in the BJP’s victory both in the recently-held Assembly elections and in the 2016 polls in Assam and played a significant role in forming BJP-led governments in Tripura, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. Due to Sarma’s successful strategies, several NDA allies are now leading the governments in the other four northeastern states – Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram and Sikkim.

Sarma, who is also known as the most influential politician of the entire North Eastern region, is equally revered by supporters for his capabilities and reviled by critics for being over-ambitious. Political commentator and analyst Barun Talukdar said, “Determination, hard work and constructive and favourable strategies rewards Sarma with the Chief Minister’s coveted posts.” In view of the Covid-induced situations and heavy financial burden, Sarma had to prove himself once again to meet the tough challenge. Sarma, after proving his leadership in the influential student body All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) joined direct politics in 1996.

A four-time MLA and a minister in all cabinets since 2001, Sarma’s political acumen and the ability to get work done against all odds was not only noticed but rewarded by his mentors- former Congress chief ministers Hiteswar Saikia and Tarun Gogoi- with both giving him ample opportunities to rise.

After the BJP came to power in Assam for the first time in 2016, Sarma was not only given all the important portfolios including Finance, PWD, Health and Education under the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal led government, the saffron party made him the convenor of the anti-Congress platform –North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), bringing most non-Congress political parties of all eight northeastern states within its fold.

With the outbreak of Covid-19, Sarma as the state’s health minister took various important decisions and prompt steps to curb the pandemic in the first wave obtaining huge appreciations from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other central ministers and leaders. While on one hand, Sarma gets the love, support, and praises of people for his effective handling of the Covid-19 situation in Assam, he as a Finance Minister has also taken several bold steps to deal with the economy of Assam.

Former CM Sonowal to remain as ‘marg-darshak’

After being elected as the leader of the NDA legislature party, Assam chief minister-elect Sarma asserted that his predecessor Sarbananda Sonowal “will continue to remain a ‘marg-darshak’ (guide)”. In his address that he was grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda, Sonowal and all other party leaders for giving him an opportunity to serve the people of the state, and pledged to carry out his duties with “dedication and honesty”.

Effusive in his praise for the outgoing chief minister, Sarma described his tenure as one “unblemished without a single charge of corruption or any other allegation.” “He practised politics of values. Sonowal is a leader with a foresight, someone who had the vision of uniting the people of ‘Barak-Brahmaputra-plains-hills’ while ensuring no section of the society was left behind. He was our leader and will remain so as our ‘marg-darshak’. He had immense faith in me and gave me important portfolios. He inspired me to serve the people well. I promise to follow the path that he has shown us in the last five years,” the CM-designate said.

Sarma also expressed his gratitude to the prime minister for “prioritising North East since 2014, ushering in development in the region, facilitating connectivity through rail, road, air, information and technology”. The CM-elect thanked Modi for visiting the state’s “nooks and corners” during elections to hold campaigns not just for the BJP candidates but also nominees of its alliance partners — the AGP and the UPPL.

Sarma’s ancestral village rejoices

After it became clear that Sarma is going to be the next chief minister of Assam, the residents of his ancestral village were left overjoyed. Latima, a village in Assam’s Nalbari district, where Sarma spent his childhood and growing up days were extremely excited after they heard the news. His paternal uncle Dandapani Sarma, who takes care of the ancestral home, said that the leader recently renovated the house which he often visits.

Happy that a son of Latima is becoming the chief minister of the state, village headman Painur Ali said that Sarma had taken the initiative to set up in the village the Nalbari Medical College and Hospital which is nearing completion. Latima residents are also hopeful that speedy development will come to their village, as well as the state, under Sarma’s leadership.

All you need to know about Assam’s 15th Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Born on February 1, 1969 to Kailash Nath Sarma and Mrinalini Devi, Sarma first elected as Member of the Assam Legislative Assembly from the Jalukbari seat in 2001 and won the seat for the fifth time until the recent elections. Sarma did his schooling at Kamrup Academy School in Guwahati in 1985 before he enrolled in the famous Cotton College, where he pursued political science. He also did a Bachelor of Laws (undergraduate law degree) from Government Law College and also obtained a Ph D degree from Gauhati University.

As a lawyer, Sarma practised Law at Guwahati High Court for more than five years from 1996. As a sports administrator, Sarma has been associated with many sports associations and bodies till now and always encouraged the sportsmen of all streams.

Himanta Biswa Sarma and his wife Riniki Sarma have two children – Nandil and Sukanya, who are studying in college and schools respectively.

Sarma took his first baby steps in politics way back in the early 1980s, during the height of the anti-foreigners’ stir, as an “errand boy” of the then AASU leaders Prafulla Kumar Mahanta and Bhrigu Kumar Phukan from whom he later wrested the Jalukbari constituency in 2001 as a Congress candidate. After grasping the fine art of politics in AASU, he was noticed by the then Congress Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia who took him under his wings while Sarma was still a law student at the Gauhati University.

Bypassing party norms, newly elected Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi, also impressed with Sarma’s political skills, appointed the young debutante as minister of state for agriculture, planning and development and later during the same term, gave him additional responsibilities.

Sarma’s upward trajectory had begun. He slowly emerged as Gogoi’s blue-eyed boy and was elevated as a Cabinet Minister in his second term. The Congress, facing an anti-incumbency wave in 2011, depended heavily on Sarma’s skills at strategising and managed to come to power for the third consecutive term with Gogoi rewarding him with the plum portfolios.

However, the success also saw the start of politicking to make him a possible chief minister after Gogoi. With rifts widening within the Assam Congress, Sarma camped in Delhi on several occasions to lobby. He met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as part of this attempt. A meeting about which he later famously said in an interview that Gandhi was more interested in feeding biscuits to his dogs than resolving the party crisis in Assam.

Side-lined within the Congress, he resigned from the ministry, the assembly and subsequently from the party in 2015. He was soon welcomed to the BJP at a meeting at Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence in August 2015. Sarma was made the Convenor of Assam BJP’s Election Management Committee and he along with the then state unit president Sarbananda Sonowal, scripted the party’s election success and the installation of the first BJP government in the state in 2016. As a reward, he was made the NEDA Convenor and tasked to ensure similar wins in other North Eastearn states which he successfully delivered over the next five years.