New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, on his first visit to his constituency Lucknow after getting re-elected to Parliament, asserted that Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) victory in the Lok Sabha elections 2019 was a big thing as it has increased its seats and the vote share despite the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance.

“After the SP-BSP alliance, people were making a different guess but they (SP-BSP) could not get even 40 per cent of the votes,” said Singh.

He added,”Even after staying in power for five years, there was no anti-incumbency, but on the contrary, there was pro-incumbency. The BJP enhanced its vote share and also its number of MPs. This is indeed a big thing.”

Defence Min Rajnath Singh in Lucknow: After SP-BSP alliance in UP,even senior leaders used to think,we (BJP) will only get 10-15 seats¬ 72.Even after staying in power for 5 yrs,there was no anti-incumbency,on contrary,there was pro-incumbency.BJP's vote share increased.(21/06) pic.twitter.com/khF3jae72F — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 21, 2019

Of the total 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, the BSP had bagged 10 which the SP could win only five. The BSP had contest 38 seats and SP on 37. The Rashtriya Lok Dal which had contested three seats and could not get even one.

Following the drubbing, BSP Supremo Mayawati had hinted at severing ties with the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Earlier this month, Mayawati had asked her party workers to be prepared to contest the upcoming bye-elections in the state on their own.

Reports claimed that her (Mayawati) remarks are significant as the BSP does not usually contest by-polls. A total of 11 assembly bypolls are due in UP after MLAs won the Lok Sabha polls. Besides, Mayawati had also urged BSP workers to not depend on alliance partners to win votes.