New Delhi: Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday announced the opening for public use of a flyover which is expected to reduce travel time between Mumbai’s Sion and Dharavi suburbs by 30 minutes.

Called BKC-Chunabhatti Connector, the flyover will provide faster access to the Eastern Express Highway and greatly reduce traffic jams in the area, which is among the premier business hubs of the country’s financial capital. It has four lanes and is 1.6-km long and 17 metre wide.

Fadnavis tweeted: “In public interest, I declare that BKC-Chunabhatti Connector (flyover) stands open from today evening. With this, Mumbaikars will now save 30 minutes travel time & avoid traffic congestion at Dharavi and Sion junctions.”

The caretaker Chief Minister further tweeted, “A fish belly shaped elevated corridor, passing through BKC, Babubhai Compound, Central Railway(near Sion), Duncan Colony, Harbour Line (Chunabhatti station), Somaiya ground and lands at EEH, is our yet another step towards bringing ease in living for Mumbaikars! Have a good drive!”

The flyover passes over the Mithi river and has 50-metre-long rail overbridges over the tracks near Sion and Chunabhatti stations.

Earlier, the Mumbai unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by its chief and Anushkati Nagar MLA Nawab Malik, had twice threatened to throw open the flyover, alleging that its opening was being ‘deliberately delayed’ and this was thus causing great inconvenience to the people.