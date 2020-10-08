New Delhi: Amid violent clashes with the Kolkata Police in Nabanna on Thursday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tajasvi Surya condemned saying India’s democracy has been “murdered” in the hands of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government. Also Read - Kolkata, The Safest Indian City For Women, Says NCRB Report; Ladies Must Plan a Visit

"It's a black day today. Democracy and constitutional rule of law were murdered by Mamata Banerjee govt in broad daylight today. India's most corrupt govt is in West Bengal. Unemployment is rising due to this syndicate and cut money government," the Bengaluru South MP said.

The saffron party staged a demonstration shouting slogans in the West Bengal capital against a string of political killings that took place in the recent months, mainly targeting BJP workers.

“A youth who raises voice against this is politically murdered. In the past two years over 120 BJP and BJP Yuva Morcha workers have been murdered in a barbaric and callous manner in the state…This is my first protest, we will throw this government out,” the BJP Youth Wing leader asserted.

Surya, along with the protesting BJP workers were stopped at the Mallick Gate, prompting angry BJP supporters to attack police with stones.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at several places across the city and its adjoining Howrah district as protestors hurled stones at security personnel and blocked roads with burning tyres.

The police in retaliation burst teargas shells, beat up agitators with lathis and used water cannons to break up the protests that continued to rage.