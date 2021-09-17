New Delhi: To mark the completion of one year of continuing protests against the three new farm laws, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will take out a ‘black Friday’ protest march in Delhi from Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to the Parliament building today. The party said Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib near the Parliament House have been cordoned off and all borders of Delhi have been sealed. SAD also claimed that Punjab registered vehicles are being stopped at the Delhi borders.Also Read - PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana: Good News For Farmers, Govt to Disburse Pending Amount Along With Next Installment

“Looking at the number of farmers and Akali Dal cadre coming for the protest today, Rakab Ganj Sahib is being cordoned off to stop Punjabis from entering. This is a reminder of dark dictatorial times,” the party tweeted. Also Read - Farmers Heading to Delhi Borders in Large Numbers to Intensify Protest Against Farm Laws

“All Delhi borders have been sealed and Punjab vehicles are being stopped. While all others pass, Punjabis are being told that our entry has been restricted. Our peaceful voices have seemingly scared the powers that be,” the party said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police issued a traffic alert on Friday morning saying the Jharoda Kalan border has been closed using barricades, in view of farmers’ protest.

The protest is reportedly being led by SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and party MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

SAD General Secretary Prem Singh Chandumajra earlier assured that the protest march would be peaceful.

“The march will be peaceful. We will give a memorandum to Government to repeal the 3 farm Laws. Even if we don’t get permission to protest, we will protest peacefully and give our memorandum,” he said.

SAD leader Daljit Singh Cheema on Thursday said the Delhi police have denied them permission to take out a protest march on Friday.

Cheema described it as an undemocratic step to stop anyone from holding peaceful protests. However, he said the protest march will surely be taken out.

A large number of SAD activists from different parts of Punjab on Thursday went to Delhi to participate in the protest march.

(With ANI inputs)