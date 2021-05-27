New Delhi: The Arvid Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Thursday declared black fungus a notified disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. Delhi has seen a spike in black fungus cases in the last one week. On May 21, there were about 200 cases of mucormycosis, commonly known as black fungus, in the city. By May 26, the number of cases had risen to 620. Also Read - Delhi Lockdown: Traders Urge Kejriwal Govt to Open Markets, Factories With Restrictions From June 1