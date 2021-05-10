New Delhi: Mucormycosis, a fungal infection being found in Covid-19 patients, may turn fatal if left untreated, the Centre said. It also issued an advisory which said that the fungal infection mainly affects people who are on medication that reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens. The evidence-based advisory for screening, diagnosis and management of the disease by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Union health ministry comes after health officials in Maharashtra and Gujarat said that cases of mucormycosis are rising among COVID-19 survivors, causing blindness or serious illness and even death in some cases. Also Read - Chinese Scientists Discussed Weaponising Coronavirus Five Years Before Pandemic: Report

Pain and redness around eyes and/or nose

Fever

Coughing

Shortness of breath

Bloody vomits

Altered mental status

When to Suspect (in COVID-19 patients, diabetics or immunosuppressed individuals):

Sinusitis – nasal blockade or congestion, nasal discharge (blackish/bloody), local pain on the cheek bone One sided facial pain, numbness or swelling

Blackish discoloration over bridge of nose/palate

Toothache, loosening of teeth, jaw involvement

Blurred or double vision with pain; fever, skin lesion; thrombosis & necrosis (eschar)

Chest pain, pleural effusion, haemoptysis, worsening of respiratory symptoms

What Predisposes

Uncontrolled diabetes mellitus

Immunosuppression by steroids

Prolonged ICU stay

Co-morbidities – post transplant/malignancy

Voriconazole therapy

Dos

Control hyperglycemia

Monitor blood glucose level post COVID-19 discharge and also in diabetics

Use steroid judiciously – correct timing, correct dose and duration

Use clean, sterile water for humidifiers during oxygen therapy

Use antibiotics/antifungals judiciously

Don’ts

Do not miss warning signs and symptoms

Do not consider all the cases with blocked nose as cases of bacterial sinusitis, particularly in the context of immunosuppression and/or COVID-19 patients on immunomodulators

Do not hesitate to seek aggressive investigations, as appropriate (KOH staining & microscopy, culture, MALDITOF), for detecting fungal etiology

Do not lose crucial time to initiate treatment for mucormycosis

Preventive Measures

Use masks if you are visiting dusty construction sites

Wear shoes, long trousers, long sleeve shirts and gloves while handling soil (gardening), moss or manure

Maintain personal hygiene, including thorough scrub bath

How to Manage Mucormycosis

Control diabetes and diabetic ketoacidosis

Reduce steroids (if patient is still on) with aim to discontinue rapidly

Discontinue immunomodulating drugs

No antifungal prophylaxis needed

Extensive Surgical Debridement – to remove all necrotic materials

Medical treatment