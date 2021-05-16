New Delhi: While rising coronavirus cases have wreaked havoc across the country, cases of Black Fungus have also been detected in some states. Yesterday, Haryana declared Black Fungus or mucormycosis a notified disease in the state, which means that if a patient of Black Fungus is diagnosed in any government or private hospital of the state, it will have to be reported to the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the local district so that appropriate steps can be taken to prevent the disease. The decision was taken after 27 cases of black fungus surfaced in the state. Besides, nine cases of the deadly fungal infection were reported at King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow,taking the tally to 17 since March. Also Read - Over 50 Black Fungus Cases Detected in MP, State to Establish Special Treatment Units For Patients

Now, talking about the increasing number of cases, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria on Saturday said that misuse of steroids is a major cause behind mucormycosis. Speaking to reporters, Guleria, said, “As COVID-19 cases are increasing, it’s of paramount importance that we follow protocols of infection control practices at hospitals. It is been seen that secondary infections — fungal & bacterial — are causing more mortality.”

Mucormycosis or Black Fungus: What causes the infection in COVID-19 patients?

“Misuse of steroids is a major cause behind this infection. Chances of fungal infection increase in the patients who are diabetic, COVID positive and those who are taking steroids”, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said.

He informed mucormycosis spores are found in soil, air and even in food. But they are of low virulence and usually do not causes infection. There were very few cases of this infection before COVID. Now a large number of cases are being reported due to COVID.

How Can One Prevent It?

To prevent it, one should stop the misuse of steroids, the AIIMS director said. He stated that the fungal infection can affect the face, nose, the orbit of the eye, or brain, which can cause even vision loss. It can also spread to the lung, Guleria added.

At AIIMS, 23 patients are being treated for this fungal infection. Out of them, 20 are still COVID-19 positive & the rest are negative for COVID. Many states have reported more than 500 cases of mucormycosis, said Guleria.

(With agency inputs)