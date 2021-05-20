New Delhi: The Modi government on Thursday requested all the states and Union territories to declare Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, as an epidemic. In its letter to all states and Union Territories, the Union Health Ministry has asked them to make it mandatory for all government and private health facilities to report all suspected and confirmed cases to the health department and subsequently to the Integrated Disease Surveillance Project (IDSP) surveillance system. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Declares Black Fungus as Notifiable Disease Under Epidemic Diseases Act

“The treatment of this fungal infection requires multidisciplinary approach consisting of Eye Surgeons, ENT specialists, General Surgeon, Neurosurgeon, Dental Maxillofacial surgeon etc. and institution of Amphotericin B as an antifungal medicine. You are requested to make mucormycosis a notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897,” the letter read. Also Read - Black Fungus: Kejriwal Asks Doctors To Use Steroids In Controlled Amount, Urges Centre to Provide Medicines

After the Central government’s letter, these states have declared Black Fungus An ‘ Notifiable Epidemic’ Also Read - What Is Black Fungus? How To Identify Cases And What To Do Next? AIIMS Issues Guidelines

Tamil Nadu: Going in line with the advisory of the Central government, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday declared 'black fungus' or Mucormycois as a notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act after nine people were found to have been infected with it in the state. "Currently nine people are being treated for the disease, of which six are old cases and three, new ones. Seven of them are diabetic… all are stable," health secretary J Radhakrishnan said.

Telangana: The Telangana government has declared mucormycosis or 'black fungus' as a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. In a notification, the Telangana government said, "Fungal infection mucormycosis is hereby declared as a notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897." "All government and private health facilities shall follow guidelines for screening, diagnosis and management of mucormycosis issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India and Indian Council of Medical Research," it added.

Rajasthan: Mucormycosis (black fungus), which is primarily affecting people recovering from COVID-19, has been declared an epidemic in Rajasthan, officials said on Wednesday. Currently, the state has around 100 black fungus patients and a separate ward has been made at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur for their treatment. Mucormycosis has been notified as an epidemic and a notifiable disease in the state under the Rajasthan Epidemic Act 2020, according to a notification issued by the state's principal health secretary Akhil Arora.

What is Mucormycosis?

Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of moulds known as mucormycetes, which is present in the environment. It spreads through the nose and affects other parts of the body such as the eyes. Diabetics are said to be more vulnerable to the infection.