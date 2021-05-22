New Delhi: India has nearly 9,000 people who are infected with mucormycosis or Black Fungus, Union Minister Sadananda Gowda said today. He also informed that the government has allocated over 23,000 additional vials of a drug used for the treatment of the fungal infection to all states and union territories. Also Read - White Fungus Not as Dangerous as Black Fungus, Says LNJP Medical Director; Offers Tips & Advice

“After a detailed review of rising number of cases of #Mucormycosis in various states, a total of 23,680 additional vials of #Amphotericin- B have been allocated to all States/UTs today. The Allocation has been made based on total number of patients which is approximately 8,848 across country,” Gowda, the Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers, said. He also gave a breakdown of the number of vials sent by the Centre to states/UTs.

As with the Covid-19 scourge, Maharashtra leads in the number of deaths and cases of the dreaded dark cousin of Coronavirus — Mucormycosis, or commonly known as ‘Black Fungus’. Besides Maharashtra, other states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, Telangana, Karnataka, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Haryana have also proclaimed it as a Notifiable Disease, as Black Fungus cases have been found in at least 22 Indian states.

Black Fungus a very rare infection that is caused by exposure to mucor mould which is commonly found in soil, plants, manure, and decaying fruits and vegetables. It affects the sinuses, the brain and the lungs and can be life-threatening in diabetic or severely immuno-compromised individuals such as cancer patients or people with HIV/AIDS.

The doctors in India are documenting an alarming number of cases of mucormycosis among patients with COVID-19 and those who have recently recovered. They believe that mucormycosis may be triggered by the use of steroids, a life-saving treatment for severe and critically ill COVID-19 patients.