New Delhi: The black box of the AN-32 aircraft that crashed near Lipo in Arunachal Pradesh killing all 13 personnel on board was recovered with several damages. The black box was recovered by mountaineers who were sent to the site on June 9 in search of the remains of the aircraft.

The Indian Air force (IAF) is still looking into the matter to find out the actual cause of the crash.

“The black box was recovered and brought out of the crash site almost three days ago. It has been damaged in the crash and we are analyzing whether the data from it can be retrieved by the HAL or it will have to be sent to some other agency,” the defence sources told news agency ANI.

Although by the looks of it the crash seemed to have taken place due to a navigational defunct, sources say that it is difficult to state the exact cause without a detailed probe into the matter. The analysis for the same is ongoing while the foremost priority of the IAF is to bring back the mortal remains of all the personnel involved in the crash.

“The air effort from our side has been increased in terms of chopper development for getting the mortal remains of the personnel back from the mountain top where even sustaining our rescue team members has become a big task,” sources stated.

The Eastern Air Commander Air Marshal RK Mathur called off his Bangladesh visit to continue overlooking operations to retrieve the mortal remains.

The AN-32 aircraft that went on June 3 for eight days was recovered in pieces after elaborate search protocols at a height of 12,000 feet from 16 km north of Lipo in Arunachal Pradesh. The wreckage was spotted by an M-17 chopper.

