New Delhi: In the latest development, a Jodhpur court on Thursday asked Bollywood actor Salman Khan to appear before it on Friday in the alleged blackbuck poaching case.

Expressing displeasure that Salman had not appeared before it on a single occasion since the court began the hearing five years ago, the court asked his lawyer to make sure that Salman is present in the court on Friday.

The Jodhpur court is hearing Salman’s appeal against a lower court verdict sentencing him to five years’ jail in the case. In the last hearing, the court had ruled that if Salman Khan does not appear in the court on September 27, his bail would be cancelled. Convicted in the blackbuck poaching case, Salman was awarded five-year imprisonment in 2018 and is currently out on bail.

Salman is accused of killing two blackbucks along with fellow-actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Sonali Bendre during the shoot of the film ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ at Kankani village in September 1998.

Following the incident, members of the Bishnoi community registered a complaint against Salman and his friends at a local police station. He was arrested on October 12, 1998, on charges of poaching endangered animals but eventually granted bail.

According to another report, Salman has received a death threat on social media. The threat was issued on a Facebook page by one Gary Shooter. Written in Hindi, the message stated that Salman might escape from the Indian law, but can’t escape from the law of Bishnoi community.

However, police said it is investigating the matter. “We step up our security if we get input regarding a special threat after doing an assessment. We will investigate this matter. We have social media cell for this… If we get a special input then we will pro-actively neutralize that threat. We will also keep the security arrangements strong,” DCP (East) of Jodhpur Dharmendra Singh Yadav told ANI.

On the work front, Salman is all set to appear for Bigg Boss which is beginning next week. The reality show will go on air from this Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)