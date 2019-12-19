New Delhi: After failing to appear before the court citing busy schedule, Salman Khan has one again been summoned by Jodhpur Court to appear for hearing on March 7 in connection with the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

While hearing an appeal filed by Salman Khan, District and Sessions Judge Chandra Kumar Songara on Thursday said the Bollywood actor has not appeared before the court for the last two years.

In response to the court, Salman’s counsel Hastimal Saraswat stated that the actor will appear before the court whenever he is summoned and there is no problem to this.

The development comes after the court had posted the matter for hearing on December 19 after he failed to appear before the court for hearing on September 26.

In September, the actor was asked to appear before the court, however, citing busy schedule, he could not appear for the hearing. Prior to his appearance at the court, he had received a death threat from gangster ‘Garry Shooter’, who belongs to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, through a Facebook post on September 16.

The Bollywood actor on April 5 last year was sentenced to five years imprisonment after being found guilty of killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of his 1998 movie ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’.

Later, the court had granted him bail after he spent two nights at the Jodhpur jail. In the case, his other co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari and Tabu were released because of lack of proper evidence.