New Delhi: What can be termed as a major relief for Actor Salman Khan, the Jodhpur District and Sessions Court in Rajasthan on Thursday dismissed the plea of the State Government (Rajasthan) where it was alleged that Salman Khan had presented false affidavit in connection with Arms Act.

"Jodhpur District and Sessions Court dismissed both the pleas of the State Government, in a detailed order. We had replied in 2006 itself that no false affidavits were presented and such pleas are being furnished only to disturb Salman Khan," Salman Khan's lawyer, Hastimal Saraswat said.

Salman Khan on February 9, apologised for ‘mistakenly’ submitting a false affidavit in the Jodhpur session court in 2003, during his hearing in a case related to the poaching of two blackbucks in Jodhpur in 1998. Also Read - Blackbuck Poaching Case: Salman Khan Apologises For 'Mistakenly' Giving Fake Affidavit

On Friday, Khan was allowed by the Rajasthan High Court to appear before a sessions court, hearing his appeal against conviction in the Black Buck poaching case, through video conferencing.

A Jodhpur bench of the high court gave the relief of the actor, accepting his counsel’s argument that travelling from Mumbai to Jodhpur amid the Covid-19 pandemic may pose threat to Khan’s health.

A bench of justices Indrajit Mahanty and Dinesh Mehta also conceded the argument counsel H M Saraswat’s argument that his client’s personal appearance attracting huge gathering in court premises may also cause a law and order issue.

Accordingly, the bench ruled that it would be in the interest of justice if Khan is allowed to appear through video links or video conferencing instead of appearing physically as the session court has directed.

Khan’s counsel Saraswat said the court has allowed the actor to appear in the session court for the hearing scheduled on Saturday in the virtual mode.

Khan had been directed by the session court to appear in person before it during the hearing on his appeal against the trial court’s April 5, 2018 ruling, convicting and sentencing him to five years in jail in the Black Buck poaching case.