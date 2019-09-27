New Delhi: Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who was supposed to appear before the Jodhpur court in the blackbuck poaching case on Friday, didn’t turn up despite the court’s notice to him. Notably, Salman Khan has never appeared before the Jodhpur court in the case.

Moving two applications, Khan’s lawyer Hastimal Saraswat informed the District and Sessions Court in Jodhpur that the actor could not appear because of the shooting schedule of an upcoming movie. In one application, the lawyer sought Salman’s exemption from the court on Friday and the other application was moved for a permanent exemption from personal appearance in the court.

While the court accepted Salman’s application for exemption from appearing on Friday, it posted the matter for hearing on the second application of permanent exemption on December 19.

Saraswat also informed the court about the death threat Salman Khan had received prior to his appearance in the court for hearing in connection with the case. Khan had allegedly received a death threat on social media after which Rajasthan police said that they are looking into the matter.

The hearing in the local court in Jodhpur comes after Salman Khan filed a plea against his conviction by a lower court which had sentenced him to five years in jail.

Sessions Court Judge Chandra Kumar Songara during a hearing on July 4 had directed him to appear before the court on September 27 failing of which his bail plea may get rejected.

Salman Khan was on April 5 last year sentenced to five years imprisonment after he was found guilty of killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’. However, he was later granted bail after spending two nights at the Jodhpur jail.

His co-stars — Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari and Tabu — besides another accused Dushyant Singh were also acquitted in the case because of lack of evidence.