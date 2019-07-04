New Delhi: The Jodhpur court on Thursday warned Bollywood actor Salman Khan that his bail would be rejected if he does not appear before the Rajasthan court during the next hearing in the Blackbuck poaching case. Since Khan did not appear before the court today, he was ordered to be present during the next date of hearing on September 27.

As an offshoot of the October 1998 blackbuck poaching case, Khan was charged under the Arms Act. However, the actor had filed an affidavit claiming that he had a valid licence to the weapon which he allegedly used to poach the blackbuck near Kankani village in Jodhpur district of Rajasthan.

When Khan claimed that he had lost the licence somewhere, the prosecution refuted and sought his prosecution for filing a false affidavit. Though convicted in the blackbuck poaching case, a magisterial court acquitted him in the Arms Act case.

The prosecution subsequently moved the sessions court challenging his acquittal in the case. However, Khan’s counsel H M Saraswat argued in the chief judicial magistrate’s court that his client was already acquitted by the trial court in the Arms Act case.

Khan had also filed another affidavit to the court after missing a court hearing during his trial in the blackbuck poaching case. In his affidavit, he had claimed he missed the hearing due to a persistent pain in his ear following which he had been advised against undertaking any air travel.

The prosecution had challenged his second affidavit contending that on the day the actor missed the court hearing, he was busy shooting for his film Bajrangi Bhaijan in Jammu and Kashmir. “We clarified to the court that Khan was shooting on the day because he was not advised to shun work but was only advised not to travel by air,” said Saraswat.

Based on these arguments, CJM Raman dismissed both applications of the prosecution for trying the actor on charges of filing a false affidavit to the court.

(With Agency inputs)