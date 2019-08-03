New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday took a sharp dig at the Opposition’s incessant cries over EVM rigging and questioned why EVMs do not malfunction when non-BJP parties win state Assembly elections.

He said, “Why were EVMs not malfunctioning when Supriya Sule won? They formed govt in MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, why did EVMs not malfunction? For 10 years, they had govt from Panchayat to Parliament, but the EVMs didn’t malfunction then.”

Addressing a public meet in Bhandara, the Maharashtra chief minister also linked the EVM row to a child justifying failing in an exam. “This is like a student sitting in an exam, not knowing answers, not writing anything and flunking the exam. When the father asks him, he says ‘Papa my pen stopped working, so I flunked’.”

Fadnavis’ attack comes after the Opposition unanimously demanded a ban on the Electronic Voting Machines and a return to the ballot paper voting in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Top leaders of the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and other smaller parties, alleged that there were many discrepancies in the EVMs in the last Lok Sabha elections which have raised serious doubts in the minds of the people.

The opposition parties also announced a massive people’s procession on August 21 in support of their demand.