New Delhi: Hours after a minor IED blast took place outside the Israeli Embassy in the national capital, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said he spoke to Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi about explosion outside Israeli Embassy and added that India is taking the blast very seriously. Issuing a statement, the EAM also assured him of the fullest protection for the Embassy and Israeli diplomats. He said that the matter is under investigation and no effort will be spared to find culprits. Also Read - Airports, Government Buildings on Alert After Suspected IED Blast Near Israel Embassy in Delhi; Security Beefed up in Haridwar

“Spoke just now to Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi about explosion outside Israeli Embassy. We take this very seriously. Assured him of the fullest protection for the Embassy & Israeli diplomats. Matter is under investigation & no effort will be spared to find culprits,” Jaishankar said in a statement. Also Read - Blast Near Israel Embassy in Delhi: States, Airports on Alert; Jaishankar, Doval Speak to Israeli Counterparts

1) The development comes after Israel said it is treating the bomb blast near its embassy in Delhi as a terrorist incident. Also Read - Border Standoff in Ladakh, Sikkim Will Inevitably Have Repercussions on India-China Ties: Jaishankar

Some cars were damaged in the blast that took place near the pavement outside the embassy on APJ Abdul Kalam Road, a very high-security zone in the national capital.

2) On reaching the spot, Delhi Police Additional PRO Anil Mittal said that initial impressions suggest that it could be a mischievous attempt to create a sensation.

“A very low intensity improvised device went off 5.05 pm. No injury to any person was reported, nor was there any damage to property except the glass panes of three vehicles parked nearby,” Mittal said.

3) Moreover, the bomb disposal squad of the Delhi Police carried our searches to find out if there were more explosives in the area. Forensic experts are also examining the blast site.

4) The fire department received a call about the blast at 5.11 PM, as the Beating Retreat ceremony was going on at Rajpath a few kilometres away.

5) Taking preventive measure, heavy deployment of police personnel was made there and APJ Abdul Kalam Road road has been cordoned off.

6) Officials said that they are scanning footage of CCTV cameras installed nearby to ascertain the sequence of events. Senior officers of the Delhi Police are on the sport.

7) Reacting to the blast, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said any attempt to disturb peace should be firmly dealt with.

“Concerned by the news of a blast near Israeli Embassy in Delhi. Agencies are determining the nature and cause of the blast. Thankfully, no loss of life reported yet. Any attempt to disturb the peace of Delhi shud be firmly dealt with,” he tweeted.

8) After the blast, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) which guards vital installations in the nuclear and aerospace domain, civil airports and central government buildings in the national capital has put on alert all its units across the country.

9) On the other side, the Israeli foreign ministry on Friday said all its diplomats and embassy staff are “safe and sound” following a blast outside its embassy in New Delhi.

“An explosion occurred a short while ago, close to the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi. There are no casualties and no harm was done to the building. All Israeli diplomats and embassy staff are safe and sound,” a foreign ministry release said.

10) “The event is being investigated by the Indian authorities who are in contact with Israeli officials,” it said, adding that the foreign minister is frequently being updated on the situation and has directed to take all necessary precautions.