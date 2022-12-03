3 Dead, Many Injured In Blast At TMC Booth President Rajkumar Manna’s House in Bengal’s Medinipur

The blast took place a few hours before TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s scheduled public rally in Contai on Saturday.

Blast At Residence Of TMC Booth President In Bengal's Purba Medinipur, Two Bodies Recovered

Kolkata: A blast occurred at residence of TMC booth president Rajkumar Manna in Arjun Nagar area under Bhupati Nagar PS in Purba Medinipur limits last night. The blast took place a few hours before TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s scheduled public rally in Contai on Saturday.

The blast was reported in Naryabila village around 11.15 pm on Friday. The house was also damaged due to the explosion.

Wb | A blast occurred at residence of TMC booth president Rajkumar Manna in Arjun Nagar area under Bhupati Nagar PS in Purba Medinipur limits last night. Injuries reported. Party’s National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to hold a public rally in Contai today. pic.twitter.com/1ynqX7G6S3 — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2022

“The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway but the impact was so powerful that the mud house with a thatched roof was blown off in the incident,” a senior police officer said, according to news agency PTI.

The BJP has alleged that country-made bombs were being prepared at the Trinamool leader’s home. Reacting to the development, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh said that “only bomb-making industry is flourishing in the state”.

“3 Dead and 2 others grievously injured as TMC Leader’s house blows up in explosion at Bhupatinagar, Bhagabanpur ii Block, Purba Medinipur District. TMC Booth Presiden Rajkumar Manna was making bombs at his home when this high-intensity explosion happened,” Suvendu Adhikari tweeted and demanded an NIA inquiry into the matter.