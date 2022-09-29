Jammu: As many as two people were reportedly injured after a mysterious blast took place inside an empty bus that was parked at a petrol pump at Domail Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district on late Wednesday night. Other vehicles parked nearby were also damaged in the blast. The injured were shifted to Udhampur District Hospital.Also Read - Denmark Football Team's 2022 FIFA World Cup Jerseys Protest Against Host Qatar's Human Rights Violation of Migrant Workers

As per reports, the bus was parked near a petrol pump and was empty at the time of explosion. The intensity of the blast was such that the roof of the bus got damaged, while window panes of several nearby vehicles were also damaged.

WATCH VIDEO OF EXPLOSION IN PARKED BUS IN UDHAMPUR

#WATCH | J&K: A blast occurred in an empty passenger bus parked near a petrol pump at Domail Chowk in Udhampur at around 10:30 pm. Two persons were injured and have been shifted to the District hospital. Police & other agencies reached the spot. (CCTV Visuals verified by Police) pic.twitter.com/3ESVXPdufP — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2022

A large number of police personnel and a bomb disposal squad reached to the spot after receiving information about the blast.

“The blast occurred around 10:30 pm. Two people have been injured in the incident and vehicles parked nearby have also suffered damage. The reason for the blast is still not known. We are investigating the matter,” said Suleman Choudhary, DIG Udhampur-Reasi Range.

More details awaited