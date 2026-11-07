Blast inside Ghaziabad police station, Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen Hindustan claims responsibility

A social media post threatening to blow up the Vasundhara police station in Ghaziabad has surfaced. The post, made from an account named "Gazi 2," claims responsibility on behalf of an organization called Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen Hindustan.

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Blast inside Ghaziabad police station, Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen Hindustan claims responsibility (ANI)

A social media post threatening to blow up the Vasundhara police station in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, has surfaced. The post was made from an anonymous account named “Gazi 2.” The organization Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen Hindustan claims responsibility for the attack. However, the authenticity of the post has not yet been confirmed.

Post from ‘Ghazi 2’ account

A post has surfaced on social media threatening to blow up the Vasundhara police station. The post claims that Tehreek-ul-Mujahideen Hindustan has claimed responsibility. This claim was made from an account named “Gazi 2.”

The police are currently investigating the post. The investigation will determine who made the post and the veracity of the claims made. The police have not yet confirmed the results of the investigation or the involvement of the organization.

What is the whole matter?

In fact, a powerful explosion occurred at around 9 pm on Friday night at the Vasundhara police station in the Indirapuram police station area of ​​Ghaziabad . The blast occurred in the junk parking area behind the station. The sound was so powerful that two panes of the station’s windows shattered and a wall cracked. A delivery boy who had arrived to deliver a delivery was also injured by the shattered glass.

A sub-inspector was present at the outpost at the time of the incident. Upon receiving information, senior police officers and a forensic team arrived at the scene. The team collected samples and sent them to Agra for testing. The police are investigating every aspect. Notably, there are no CCTV cameras near the scene. It’s also unclear what was recorded by the camera installed at the outpost’s main gate. Therefore, tracing the activities before and after the blast remains a challenge for the police.

LIVE: Vasundhara Outpost Explosion: UP ATS Begins Probe, Police Await Findings on Cause https://t.co/YB50cN1H80 — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2026

Lack of CCTV cameras and search for evidence

The biggest challenge for the police in this case is that there are no CCTV cameras near the scene. Furthermore, it is still unclear whether the CCTV camera installed at the main gate of the police station captured anything.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and forensic teams immediately arrived at the scene. However, even the BDS team could not determine the nature of the blast or the type of explosive or material used in the initial investigation. All evidence collected from the scene has been sent to Agra for further investigation. All eyes are now on the forensic report, which will reveal the true cause of the blast.