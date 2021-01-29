New Delhi: Soon after the bomb blast near the Israel Embassy in the national capital, high alert has been sounded at all airports and government buildings across the country. Expressing concern over the incident, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Israeli counterpart Gabi Ashkenazi and assured him of “fullest protection” to diplomats and the mission. On the other hand, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed “full confidence” in the Indian authorities in ensuring the safety of Israelis and Jews in India. Also Read - Fully Confident India Will Ensure Safety of Israelis: Israel PM Netanyahu on Embassy Blast

“Spoke just now to Israeli FM Gabi Ashkenazi about the explosion outside the Israeli Embassy. We take this very seriously. Assured him of the fullest protection for the Embassy and Israeli diplomats,” he said. Also Read - Schools in Delhi to Reopen For Classes 9, 11 From Feb 5; Physical Attendance Not Compulsory

2) Union Home Minister Amit Shah was on Friday briefed by the Delhi Police about an IED blast near the Israeli Embassy. After the incident, Shah has been in touch with the Delhi Police top brass and is constantly monitoring the situation. Shah has also directed the police to take all necessary steps to investigate and find out the perpetrators of the crime.

3) Alarmed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday expressed “full confidence” in the Indian authorities in ensuring the safety of Israelis and Jews in India following a blast close to the country’s embassy in New Delhi.

4) Issuing a statement, the Israeli foreign ministry said all its diplomats and embassy staff are “safe and sound” following the blast. “An explosion occurred a short while ago, close to the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi. There are no casualties and no harm was done to the building. All Israeli diplomats and embassy staff are safe and sound,” a foreign ministry release said.

5) In the meantime, National Security adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval spoke to his Israeli counterpart Meir Ben-Shabbat and updated him on the situation and ongoing investigation into the bombing near the Israeli embassy, officials said here.

6) The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) said that high alert has been issued for all the airports and the government buildings across the country. The official said that checking and frisking will be tight at all the airports.

7) Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire department received the call at 5.11 PM as the Beating Retreat ceremony was going on at Rajpath a few kilometres away.

8) Following the incident, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said the security situation in the state was reviewed. “Reviewed the situation in the state holding discussion with the state’s home minister and director general of police against the backdrop of the blast outside Israeli Embassy. Issued instruction to strengthen the security apparatus in the state along with Mumbai and Pune,” Pawar tweeted.

9) The low intensity blast happened around 5.05 PM near 5 APJ Abdul Kalam Road near Jindal House in the high-security New Delhi zone. No one was injured, nor was there any damage to property was witnessed except window panes of three vehicles parked nearby. Initial impressions suggest a mischievous attempt to create a sensation.

10) Notably, the explosion took place just few kilometres away from the Vijay Chowk where beating retreat ceremony was taking place, in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Armed Forces chiefs and several other dignitaries.