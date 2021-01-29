New Delhi: A blast has been reported outside the Israeli Embassy building in Delhi. Early reports suggest it was a low intensity IED blast. The Israeli Embassy is situated at Dr Kalam road in New Delhi. The blast took place very close to the embassy at a pavement. No one was injured in the blast, however, some cars were damaged. Also Read - Fully Confident India Will Ensure Safety of Israelis: Israel PM Netanyahu on Embassy Blast

The entire area was cordoned off after the incident and the heavy deployment of security personnel was seen at spot including teams of NSG’s bomb squad, CRPF and NIA. Government buildings in Delhi, Mumbai Police, and all airports across India have been put on a high alert due to the blast. Also Read - Envelope About Israeli Embassy Officials Recovered From Blast Site in Delhi

Home Minister Amit Shah took stock of the situation from Delhi Police officials and was monitoring the probe. Also Read - All Diplomats, Staff Safe: Israeli Foreign Ministry on Blast Near its Embassy in Delhi

Meanwhile, Israel is treating the blast as a terrorist incident, reported news agency Reuters quoting an Israeli official.

The fire department received the call at 5.11 pm, as the Beating Retreat ceremony was going on at Rajpath just over a kilometre away. Police suspected it could be a mischievous attempt to create a sensation.

Here’s what we know so far of the Israeli Mission blast

– Bomb disposal and fire squads are at the spot

– Delhi Police special cell is also at the spot

– We are also hearing news that the blast has damaged four to five cars

– No injury has been reported so far

– The blast took place at around 150 metres from the Israeli embassy boundary walls

– The entire area has been cordoned off and CRPF personnel are on the spot

– Forensic experts have also reached the spot

-Here are the first visuals we have from the spot:

#WATCH | Delhi Police team near the Israel Embassy where a low-intensity explosion happened. Nature of explosion being ascertained. Some broken glasses at the spot. No injuries reported; further investigation underway pic.twitter.com/RphSggzeOa — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021

– Delhi Police has rushed multiple police teams to the spot

“We are looking into the matte’. Multiple police teams have been rushed to the spot. It is yet to be ascertained the kind of material that exploded,” IANS quoted a senior police officer.

– The blast took place 1.7 km away from where the Beating Retreat ceremony was taking place which was attended by PM Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

-An NIA team later reached the blast site for further investigation.

– “A very low-intensity improvised device went off at 5.05 pm near APJ Abdul Kalam Rd. near Jindal house. No injury reported, nor any damage to property witnessed except to window panes of 3 vehicles. Initial impressions suggest mischievous attempt to create a sensation,” the Delhi Police said.

– “We received a call at around 5:45 pm regarding blast after which we reached the spot. No injuries have been reported in the incident,” said Fire Officer Prem Lal.

– The explosion took place on a day when India and Israel are celebrating 29 years of of their diplomatic relations.

– All the airports across India are on high alert after the blast.

-Home Minister Amit Shah is monitoring the blast probe.