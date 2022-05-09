Chandigarh: A minor blast was reported in Punjab’s highly-guarded Intelligence Bureau headquarters in Sector 77 – Mohali, on Monday evening, reported news platforms. However, no casualty was reported in the incident.Also Read - Punjab And Haryana HC Has Not Stayed Warrant of Arrest Against Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Says AAP

It is learnt that some people threw an object in the office, an official was quoted as saying by news agency IANS. The nearby area of the Intelligence Bureau office has been sealed and investigation is in progress. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is said to be in touch with top police officials.

Punjab | A blast occurred outside the Intelligence Department building of Punjab Police in Mohali. The police have cordoned off the area around the office. pic.twitter.com/5sOPC7yJrP — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2022

“A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7:45pm. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and investigation is being done. Forensic teams have been called,” reported ANI quoting Mohali Police.

(With agency inputs)