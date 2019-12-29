New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been “blatantly lying” about regularising unauthorised colonies, adding that DDA website states that centre’s scheme will neither regularize unauthorised colonies nor their houses.

He also thanked Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for “telling truth” on the issue through Delhi Development Authority.

“DDA website says that centre’s scheme will neither regularize unauth colonies nor their houses. Really shocking. Can’t believe that BJP spoke such a blatant lie to the people and has put up so many hoardings. Thanks @HardeepSPuriji for telling truth to people thro DDA website,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

DDA website says that centre’s scheme will neither regularize unauth colonies nor their houses. Really shocking. Can’t believe that BJP spoke such a blatant lie to the people and has put up so many hoardings Thanks @HardeepSPuri ji for telling truth to people thro DDA website https://t.co/6lnAryas26 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 29, 2019

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said BJP is deliberately misleading the people.

“If they really want to regularise the unauthorized colonies why don’t they give registry to the people,” news agency PTI quoted Sisodia as saying in a press conference.

“DDA in their website clearly mentions -This policy is not for regularization of the unauthorized colonies nor of the structures therein,” Sisodia said, showing the FAQs.

The FAQs purportedly says that the PM-UDAY (Prime Minister – Unauthorized Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana) is a decision of Union Cabinet to confer the ownership or transfer/ mortgage rights to the residents of Unauthorized Colonies in Delhi but in response to another question if it is regularisation of unauthorised colonies it says it is neither regularization of unauthorized colonies nor the structures therein.

It must be noted that the tenure of Arvind Kejriwal ends in February 2020, and the Delhi assembly elections are likely to be conducted around the same time.