New Delhi: After laying the foundation stone for Ram temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took to Twitter and said it was a blessed day for him. He further added that the day will remain etched in the memory of every Indian. Also Read - Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Finally, 3-D Images of Grand Ayodhya Temple Light up at New York’s Times Square | WATCH

“A blessed day in Ayodhya. This day will remain etched in the memory of every Indian. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shree Ram always be upon us. May India scale new heights of progress. May every Indian be healthy and prosperous,” PM Modi said in a tweet. Also Read - Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: Gautam Gambhir to Virender Sehwag, How Cricket Fraternity Hailed PM Narendra Modi's Ayodhya Visit

Earlier in the day, PM Modi in a highly-anticipated event laid the foundation of a Ram temple, the culmination of a campaign that fuelled the rise of the BJP and marked the fulfilment of one of its core poll promises. Also Read - Mohammad Kaif Reacts as PM Narendra Modi Does Bhoomi Poojan in Ayodhya, Says "Lord Ram Saw Goodness in Everyone"

A blessed day in Ayodhya. This day will remain etched in the memory of every Indian. May the blessings of Bhagwan Shree Ram always be upon us. May India scale new heights of progress. May every Indian be healthy and prosperous. @ShriRamTeerth pic.twitter.com/4JbHYcTv0b — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 5, 2020

Amid the chanting of shlokas, PM Modi consecrated the very first bricks for the temple at the spot where many devout Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

PM Modi described Ram as the common thread in India’s unity in diversity, and drew a parallel between the country’s independence movement and “centuries” of people’s struggle to build the temple at Ram Janmabhoomi.

“We have to join stones for the construction of the Ram temple with mutual love, brotherhood,” he said.

He told the gathering that a grand temple will now be built for Ram Lalla , the infant Ram, who had been living in a temporary tent for years.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust head Nritya Gopal Das were on the dais along with the PM.