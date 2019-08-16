New Delhi: In disheartening news reported from Rajasthan’s Alwar, a blind man committed suicide over police inaction in his son’s alleged lynching case. Reports of his suicide surfaced late Thursday evening.

The man identified as Rattiram Jatav is learned to have been upset with the snail slow speed of probe into the daylight mob murder of his son.

His son 28-year-old Harish Jatav was reportedly lynched by a mob in Alwar on July 16 after his motorcycle hit a woman. He was also admitted in a hospital in New Delhi for treatment for his injuries but succumbed to them two days later.

Accusing police of inaction in his final moments, the blind father of Harish Jatav said that the cops were trying to shield the culprits.

Whereas the police deny report of lynching and say that Jatav’s son was beaten by angry residents of the area after he hit the woman and fell unconscious due to the assault.

The police added that it cannot be made into a case of mob lynching till post mortem reports are read.

The 28-year-old deceased was survived by his wife and four daughters.

His family in the FIR accused one Umar Sher and some other men of beating him to death, whereas in a counter-FIR the woman’s husband claimed that Jatav was drunk driving.

This case comes after an Alwar court earlier in the week exonerated six accused in Pehlu Khan lynching case.