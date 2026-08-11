Blinkit in trouble: Mumbai FDA suspends Malad store licence after inspection found cockroaches around fruits, food on floor

The action against the Blinkit facility comes as the Maharashtra FDA continues a wider food safety inspection campaign across Mumbai. Between May 25 and July 31, officials inspected 3,137 hotels, restaurants, eateries across the city.

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The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the food licence of a Blinkit dark store in Mumbai’s Malad West after officials found cockroaches, expired food items and several hygiene problems during an inspection. The action has been taken against the specific facility on Ramchandra Lane and does not affect Blinkit’s overall food business or operations at its other stores.

FDA officials inspected the facility on August 7 and found the premises in poor hygienic condition. Cockroaches were reportedly seen around stored fruits and vegetables, raising concerns about possible contamination.

Officials also found food products kept directly on the floor. Some storage racks were rusty, while the cold-storage areas were not properly maintained. The facility also had inadequate arrangements to control pests and rodents.

The FDA has suspended the licence with immediate effect and said the store cannot sell, distribute or carry out any food-related business from the premises until further orders.

During the inspection, officials also found that the store was not properly following stock rotation practices. Food products were not being arranged according to the First In, First Out (FIFO) and First Expiry, First Out (FEFO) systems. These methods help ensure older and near-expiry products are used or removed first.

The inspection also pointed to problems with waste disposal and the personal hygiene of employees handling food.

According to the FDA, health checks and medical records of food-handling workers were not properly maintained. The department also found that workers did not have adequate personal protective equipment.

Based on these violations, the FDA suspended the food licence of Blink Commerce Private Limited under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Action amid wider food safety checks in Mumbai

The action against the Blinkit facility comes as the Maharashtra FDA continues a wider food safety inspection campaign across Mumbai. Between May 25 and July 31, officials inspected 3,137 hotels, restaurants, eateries and other food establishments across the city. The department took action against several businesses where food safety and hygiene rules were found to be violated.

The FDA has said such inspections are aimed at ensuring that food businesses follow required safety and hygiene standards and protect consumers from health risks.