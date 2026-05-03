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Blocked staircase, grills on balcony: How a suspected AC blast killed nine, including a toddler, in Delhis Vivek Vihar

Blocked staircase, grills on balcony: How a suspected AC blast killed nine, including a toddler, in Delhi’s Vivek Vihar

A deadly fire in Delhi’s Vivek Vihar killed nine people as smoke-filled staircases and locked exits left residents with no way to escape.

Fire breaks out in residential building in east Delhi (IANS)

Delhi Vivek Vihar fire tragedy: In a shocking development from the national capital, a quiet Sunday morning in Delhi’s Vivek Vihar turned into a nightmare as a massive fire tore through a four-storey residential building. The blaze broke out between 3:13 am and 3:47 am, catching residents off guard while they slept. Within minutes, thick smoke filled the staircases and flames spread rapidly across flats on the second, third, and fourth floors, leaving people trapped with no clear escape. Several reports talking about the tragic incidents have suspected that grilled balconies, blocked staircases were one of the reasons, people could not save themselves.

How blocked staircase and balcony grills trapped victims?

Residents later described scenes of panic and helplessness. The staircase was blocked with smoke, and many found themselves stuck behind grilled balconies, unable to climb down or call for help.

“Three people tried to escape from the roof; however, the doors were locked. The three people were not able to escape from any other way, and hence their bodies were found charred on the staircase,” Verma said. The fire spread so quickly that several families could not make it out in time.

Also read: Vivek Vihar Fire: Nine dead after blaze breaks out in a building in Delhi, fire engines rushed to spot

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Firefighters battled the flames for over five hours before finally bringing the situation under control. At least nine people, including a toddler, lost their lives in the incident. However, 15 people were rescued safely during the operation.

How victims got trapped inside building?

“I was sleeping when neighbours came and rang the doorbell multiple times. When I woke up, I saw the back portion of the building was on fire. I somehow managed to escape from my house. The entire staircase was blocked due to the fire. Residents from flats located in the back of the building got trapped as there was no escape. Their balcony is blocked by a grill,” he told HT.

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How protective grills in building hampered rescue efforts?

As a devastating fire incident in Delhi’s Vivek Vihar claimed the lives of nine people, fire officials reported that rescue and relief operations were hindered because the fire broke out early in the morning, and the protective grills made it difficult to gain entry and evacuate the occupants.

(With inputs from agencies)

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