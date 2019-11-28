New Delhi: It was near this Shivaji Park that in 2006 that Raj Thackeray delivered the deadly blow to both the family and the party when he announced that he would sever all ties from Shiv Sena and would soon launch a political outfit on his own. It comes to a full circle as on Thursday, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, cousin of Udhhav Thackeray, is likely to visit the Shivaji Park to witness his cousin’s ascension to the most-coveted chair of the state.

Raj Thackeray left Sena as he felt insulted by both uncle Balasaheb Thackeray who was his mentor and cousin Uddhav. There had been many ups and downs since as the Thackeray cousins shared a chequered history of personal and political relationship. They were together at Balasaheb’s funeral. Whenever they were spotted together at any family function, speculations were rife whether the Thackeray brothers are coming together.

After it was finalised that Uddhav will take the oath as the CM on Thursday, all eyes were on whether Raj Thackeray will be invited or not. According to reports, Uddhav called and invited Raj and Raj is likely to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

During the campaigning, MNS went all guns blazing against the Shiv Sena but didn’t field a candidate against Aaditya Thackeray. The cousins don’t share personal hostility. When in 2012 Uddhav was admitted to hospital, Raj went to visit him. When Raj’s daughter Urvashi was wounded in an accident in 2014, Uddhav was there to visit her.