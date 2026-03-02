Home

News

Blood Moon 2026 to dazzle India on March 3: When and where to watch the total lunar eclipse during holi

Blood Moon 2026 to dazzle India on March 3: When and where to watch the total lunar eclipse during holi

A stunning Blood Moon will illuminate Indian skies on March 3, 2026, as a total lunar eclipse coincides with Holi celebrations. Here’s when and where to watch the celestial spectacle.

Chandra Grahan on Holi 2026

India will get lucky viewers the upcoming total lunar eclipse of March 3, 2026. Also referred to as a “Blood Moon” lunar eclipse, the Moon will take on a reddish coppery appearance during totality. The eclipse is set to begin on March 3 shortly after sunset and last through twilight.

Total Lunar Eclipse 2026 Viewing Time Across India

While eclipse times may vary slightly from region to region, here are the general viewing hours you can expect to see the Moon turn red during the upcoming lunar eclipse:

Best Viewing: Sunset through Twilight

Sunset through Twilight Partial Eclipse Begins: Moonrise

If you’re located in the eastern and northeastern part of India, your chance to view the eclipse will begin around moonrise as our natural satellite emerges from the east still fully covered in Earth’s shadow.

For those of you in the central and western regions of India, your view will begin once the Moon has already started to emerge from Earth’s shadow.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For viewers across India, the Moon will appear normal until it rises from the horizon. As soon as the Moon rises, you’ll notice it will look partial until it takes on a red color for a few moments.

While you may only catch a glimpse of the Moon as it fades back to its normal color, anytime you can see a Blood Moon is a good time!

Also read: Lunar Eclipse Big Update: Chandra Grahan on Holi 2026, Holika Dahan to be held on THIS date, Sutak period from…

Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Coincides With Festival of Colors

This year’s lunar eclipse is extra special because it falls on March 3, during one of Hinduism’s most celebrated festivals: Holi.

Traditionally celebrated with dance, music, and the throwing of colored powders, many will witness this lunar eclipse through their own spiritual lenses.

To help those curious about what’s going on up above, various observatories and science centers will be hosting public viewings. Be sure to check with your local astronomy society to see if you can view the eclipse in person.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.