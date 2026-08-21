Blood moon will appear in the sky, a unique lunar eclipse in August… will it be visible in India?

A rare lunar eclipse is set to occur in late August. During this eclipse, 96% of the Moon will be hidden behind Earth, creating a spectacular spectacle in the sky that will be visible across much of the world.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/blood-moon-will-appear-in-the-sky-a-unique-lunar-eclipse-in-august-will-it-be-visible-in-india-8506676/ Copy

Blood moon will appear in the sky, a unique lunar eclipse in August... will it be visible in India? (Representational Purposes)

The month of August is a special one for astronomers and space enthusiasts. While a total solar eclipse is going to start the month, a spectacular lunar eclipse is going to take place at the end, which will be visible from a large part of the world. During this, the full moon will pass through the shadow of the Earth, due to which it will appear in the sky in a scary red color. During this time, 96 percent of the moon will be in the shadow of the Earth and only a thin part will be in direct sunlight.

How does a lunar eclipse occur?

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Moon, Earth, and Sun are aligned. During this time, the Moon passes through Earth’s shadow. However, during a lunar eclipse, the Moon does not disappear from the sky; instead, it appears a deep red color. This is why it is called a blood moon.

The lunar eclipse, which will take place on August 27-28, will be witnessed by billions of people across North America, South America, Africa, and Europe. The celestial event will begin on the night of August 27th, US time, and last until Friday, August 28, a report on the Times & Date said.

96% of the Moon will be in Earth’s shadow

It will be visible throughout North America, but the eastern part of the United States will see the most spectacular eclipse. According to reports, at its peak, 96% of the Earth will be covered in Earth’s shadow. The eclipse will begin Thursday night at 9:38 p.m. ET and end around 3:01 a.m. Friday morning.

Lunar eclipse will not be visible in India

The intense partial lunar eclipse on May 27-28 will be visible across much of North and South America, as well as parts of Europe and Africa. In some areas, it will be quite intense, while in others, only a small part of it will be visible. However, it will not be visible in India, as it will be daytime on the Indian subcontinent. The unique feature of a lunar eclipse is that, unlike a solar eclipse, it can be seen with the naked eye without the need for special glasses.