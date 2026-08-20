Blood stained notes, use of word ‘babu’: How student was caught in sensational principal murder case in Telangana

Bloodstains were found on the notes taken from that accused and sent to the laboratory; they were confirmed to be Rupa Reddy’s blood, police said.

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Blood stained notes, use of word 'babu': How student was caught in sensational principal murder case in Telangana

In a shocking incident, a student killed Nagarjuna School principal Rupa Reddy at Kondamallepalli in Nalgonda district, police confirmed. Now, five teams have been formed and about 70 CCTV cameras were examined.

Investigators learned that Rupa Reddy spoke to one of the suspects for the last time and heard him call her ‘Babu,’ and confirmed that the schoolchildren also addressed her that way, which guided the inquiry.

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After Rupa Reddy’s murder the school was given four days’ leave; when it reopened we questioned 13 students who had been absent. Five of them were tenth-grade students, and two of those were found spending money and partying. It was then they were taken into custody and questioned.

Investigators recovered Rs 1.54 lakh in cash from one of the accused. When asked where the money came from, the accused said it was given by his parents.

Bloodstains were found on the notes taken from that accused and sent to the laboratory; they were confirmed to be Rupa Reddy’s blood.

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What actually happened?

According to police, one of the accused used to stay in the hostel earlier and had a drinking habit and a strong liking for bikes.

After seeing cash and a phone in his bag, Rupa Reddy had punished him by changing him from a hostel resident to a day scholar, and since then he had held a grudge against her. About a month ago one of the accused went to Goa hoping to earn money somehow.

How murder happened?

Five days earlier he planned a burglary at Rupa Reddy’s house. On August 11 of this month, after leaving school, two of the accused together went to the principal’s house wearing masks and climbed over the wall.

One of their masks slipped off and Rupa Reddy recognised him. They then stabbed her 27 times with a knife; after she fell, they took her phone and cash and fled.

Police recovered Rs. 1.54 lakh in cash, an iPhone, and Rupa Reddy’s phone from the accused. Since the accused are minors, they will be sent to the Juvenile Justice Court, Sharath Chandra Pawar, Nalgonda District SP said.