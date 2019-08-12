New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Raja Singh stoked controversy saying blood will flow on the roads at the time when milk will be offered to Lord Shiva.

Talking about the cow slaughter on Bakrid, the legislator from Goshamahal assembly constituency of Telangana said, “Today is the last Monday of sawan (Holy month for Hindus) when Lord Shiva will be offered milk and blood will flow on the roads simultaneously.”

“It is unfortunate that gau mata will be slaughtered on the occasion of Bakrid,” said Raja Singh.

Singh said that he had just one request that cow slaughter should be stopped across the country.

“I want to tell the Muslims that if they take one step forward, we will take 100 steps. I have just one request that cow slaughtered should be stopped across the country,” said Singh.

He said that if Muslims will celebrate Bakrid in accordance with the ‘history’, both communities will live in harmony.

“I don’t want, in future, people taking weapons in their hand to kill those who slaughter cows,” he added.

In June, Singh, the lone BJP legislator from Telangana, was in the news when he allegedly hit himself with a stone and blamed the police for manhandling.

Later, the police had also released video footage in which purportedly BJP MLA can be seen hitting his head with a stone-like object.