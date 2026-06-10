Blow after blow to Trinamool Congress, Kaaba-fame Saayoni Ghosh likely to join rebel group as Mamata Banerjee prepares for another setback

The rift within the Trinamool Congress has deepened. According to reports, MP Saayoni Ghosh, a close confidante of Mamata Banerjee, has pledged support to Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar's dissident faction.

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Blow after blow to Trinamool Congress, Kaaba-fame Sayani Ghosh likely to join rebel group as Mamata Banerjee prepares for another setback (Pic: X)

The series of setbacks for Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee don’t seem to end. If sources are to be believed, didi’s very special and popular MP Saayoni Ghosh’s name is also being mentioned in the list of rebels. According to the report, Saayoni, MP from Jadavpur and a well-known young leader of the party, has extended her support to the dissident faction led by senior MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar.

Not only this, she has also reportedly signed the documents related to the support of the rebel faction. If this information proves to be true, then this will be considered the biggest political setback for Mamata Banerjee in recent times. Saayoni Ghosh was in the news for singing the song ‘Dil mein Kaaba, Aankhon mein Medina’ from the stage during the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Saayoni Ghosh is considered one of the young and aggressive leaders of the Trinamool Congress. A political entrant from the acting world, Saayoni won the Jadavpur seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She was recently appointed president of the Trinamool Congress’s women’s wing. The party leadership has been considering her a prominent figure in the future. Saayoni gained national attention when a social media post sparked controversy. The BJP and other opposition parties targeted the post, linking it to religious sentiments. This led to a prolonged political debate surrounding her.

Why was Saayoni upset?

According to sources, Saayoni Ghosh feels that her political future within the party is not secure. Her biggest gripe is reportedly that the party leadership did not openly support her during the election campaign, when she was targeted by the opposition. Close sources claim that she felt isolated at that time. It is also being said that she was asked to end her campaign prematurely, which further fueled her anger. However, no official statement has been issued by Saayoni Ghosh or the Trinamool Congress on this matter.

ALSO READ | Crisis deepens for Mamata Banerjee as Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar issues BIG statement, says ‘Sar Katega, Jhukega Nai’

The emergence of Sayoni Ghosh’s name clearly indicates that discontent within the Trinamool Congress is no longer limited to a few leaders. The party has suffered several major setbacks in the past few days. Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev resigned from the party on Wednesday, also resigning from her Rajya Sabha membership. Prior to her, Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy had also left the party. These developments have strengthened the perception that discontent within the Trinamool Congress is steadily growing.

Growing influence of Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar

Sources say that the dissident faction led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar is steadily gaining strength. Several MPs and leaders are reportedly in contact with this faction. This is causing growing concern within the party leadership. This rebellion emerging within the Trinamool Congress could pose a major challenge for Mamata Banerjee. On the one hand, the BJP is continuously trying to strengthen its political base in the state, while on the other hand, voices of dissent are rising from within the party itself. Now, all eyes are on how Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee handle this crisis.