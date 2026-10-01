Blue Drum murder case: Convict Muskan Rastogi fears death penalty, lover Sahil breaks down in jail

Convicted in the sensational Meerut Blue Drum murder case of Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput, Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla broke down inside prison over fears of receiving the death penalty ahead of their October 14 sentencing.

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Blue Drum murder case

Blue Drum murder case: Following their conviction by the Meerut District Court in the sensational ‘Neela Drum’ murder case of Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput, convicts Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla are reportedly in shock and fearing the death penalty. As the court prepares to announce the quantum of punishment on October 14, jail authorities are arranging psychological counseling for the duo while the victim’s family reiterates their demand for capital punishment.

As the court is scheduled to pronounce the final verdict on their punishment on October 14, leaving 15 crucial days before the sentence is finalized. However, both convicts have reportedly fallen into severe shock and distress inside the prison barracks ever since the guilty verdict was delivered, driven by the looming fear of receiving the death penalty. Reports indicate that both Muskan and Sahil have been weeping continuously in jail, with Sahil breaking down for the first time since his arrest, prompting the jail administration to prepare specialized psychological counseling for Muskan.

What court said on Blue Drum murder case?

“The court found both the accused, Muskan and Sahil, guilty of murder and hiding Saurabh’s body. We had presented 22 testimonies on different occasions. The case was based on circumstantial evidence. We had presented the circumstances in a sequence. All the testimonies corroborated the prosecution’s case,” Prosecutor Vijay Bahadur said.

“All the evidence presented by the prosecution was found complete by the court. Even though it’s the court’s decision, we will demand a death sentence. Generally, in cases like these, the minimum punishment is a life sentence, and the maximum punishment is death,” he added.

The prosecution presented a series of circumstantial evidence, along with technical and physical evidence. Local shopkeepers testified to selling the specific blue plastic drum, cement bags, sand, cleavers, and razors to Rastogi and Shukla before the murder.

What did Muskan Rastogi did to victim Saurabh Rajput?

According to the police investigation, on March 3, 2025, Muskan Rastogi sedated her husband, Saurabh Rajput, at their home by lacing his food. Her lover Sahil Shukla arrived shortly after, and the duo stabbed Saurabh Rajput to death before dismembering his body in the bathroom. Seeking to suppress the odour of decomposition, they packed the dismembered body parts into a large blue plastic drum, filled it with a freshly mixed wet compound of sand, water, and cement, and sealed it, the probe had revealed.