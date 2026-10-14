Blue drum murder case: First reaction of Saurabh Rajput’s family as court awards death penalty to son’s killers Muskan and Sahil

The Meerut district court sentenced Muskan Rastogi and lover Sahil Shukla to death for the cold-blooded murder of Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput.

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Blue Drum murder case

Meerut: In a historic verdict on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, the Meerut District Court awarded the death penalty to Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla for the cold-blooded murder of her husband, former Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput. Categorizing the gruesome “blue drum” murder as a “rarest of rare” case, District Judge Arvind Kumar Mishra pronounced the sentence following a 13-month trial. Saurabh’s mother, Renu Devi, expressed satisfaction with the judgment, stating the family has finally received complete justice. Reacting to the development, the family of Saurabh Rajput, former Merchant Navy officer welcomed the capital punishment for the duo, as awarded by the district court on Wednesday.

How did Saurabh Rajput’s family react to judgment in Blue drum murder case?

Saurabh’s mother Renu Devi, speaking to the press, expressed happiness with the court’s verdict, stating, “We are completely satisfied with the court’s decision.”

“Today, the court has merely pronounced the death sentence, the day the date for their execution is fixed, will be the true day of happiness for us.” Saurabh’s brother Rahul said, “We are fully satisfied with the court’s verdict. We have received justice.

Our demand to the court was for Muskan and Sahil to be sentenced to death. That demand has been met, and we are now completely satisfied.” Vijay Bahadur, the lawyer representing Saurabh’s family said, “The court has truly delivered justice in this case. This verdict will send a strong message to society and also instill fear in the minds of criminals.”

Why Blue drum murder case grabbed headlines?

The case had grabbed national headlines after Saurabh Rajput’s body was discovered inside a blue drum. Rajput was killed by his wife and his body was dismembered. Then the chopped up body parts were concealed inside a blue plastic drum that was later filled with sand and cement to get rid of his body and conceal the heinous crime.

Meanwhile, as the Meerut court pronounced death sentence for the guilty, a wave of jubilation swept through the court complex. Lawyers celebrated outside the district court by distributing sweets and remarked that the punishment was commensurate with the gravity of the crime.

(With inputs from agencies)