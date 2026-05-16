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Blue Drum scare is back: Woman kills lover with husbands help, stuffs body into drum

Blue Drum scare is back: Woman kills lover with husband’s help, stuffs body into drum

A woman was arrested in Mumbra in Thane district for allegedly killing her lover. She stuffing his body in the drum.

Man murdered, body stuffed into blue drum like sensational Meerut case; lover nurse held(Photo Credit: X/@ForMenIndia_)

Thane: In a shocking incident resembling the sensational Meerut “blue drum” murder case, a woman was arrested in Mumbra in Thane district for allegedly killing her lover with the help of her kin and then stuffing his body in the same kind of storage container and throwing it in a ‘nullah’. The victim, identified as Arbaz Maqsood Ali Khan from Mumbra in Thane district, went missing last month(April 3, 2026) after telling his family that he was travelling to Dadar for work.

What is the case all about?

However, when he failed to return home, his father approached the police and lodged a missing persons complaint. “The probe began after Khan, employed with a private firm in Dombivali here, went missing on April 3 while proceeding to Dadar in Mumbai to collect a work-related payment and his father lodged a complaint with the police. The analysis of his call records led to nurse Mehjabin Sheikh, with whom he was in a relationship,” the Mumbra police station official was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

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During the investigation, the police officials traced Khan’s call records and location data. According to the technical analysis of his mobile phone, it was found out by the police officials that Khan’s last mobile location was traced to the Vasai area. It was found that Khan’s girlfriend, Mehjabin, was also in the same area around that time, he said.

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Police detained Mehjabeen for questioning. Khan’s body was found in a decomposed state at Virar Phata along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Palghar district on April 5, the official said, PTI reported.

Has the accused been arrested?

While speaking to news agency PTI, the official stated, “Mehjabin had loaned Khan some money and she wanted it back. With the intention of extorting money from him, the accused, comprising Mehjabin and her kin, lured him to a secluded spot in Vasai. His hands and legs were tied and he was beaten to death with PVC pipes.” The accused then stuffed Khan’s body in a drum, which was dumped in a nullah there, the official added.

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Mehjabin and her brother Tariq Sheikh were arrested on May 7, while her husband Hassan and an associate, identified as Mujazzam Talib Khan, are on the run, Mumbra police station senior inspector Anil Shinde informed.

The Meerut case, involving the murder of merchant navy personnel Saurabh Rajput by his wife Muskaan Rajput and her lover Sahil Shukla, had stunned the nation with its gory details, including the dismemberment of the victim and stuffing of his body parts in a blue drum that was sealed with concrete.

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